Supreme Court orders report on student protests at Jantar Mantar
India
The Supreme Court has told a high-powered committee to submit its report within a month on how police handled student protests at Jantar Mantar.
This comes after the committee's last update was merely a status report and did not contain any findings on the allegations of police brutality.
The next court hearing is set for December 2.
Supreme Court seeks documents and videos
The Supreme Court made it clear: the investigation needs to be thorough.
It wants all possible evidence, like documents and videos from students, their lawyers, and even responses from officials involved, not just formal complaints.
The goal is to get a transparent picture of what really happened during those protests.