Supreme Court orders war injury pension for Narendra Kumar

Kumar served in Operation Rakshak and was discharged in 2013 with a disability pension.

He argued he deserved a war injury pension under a 2001 policy meant for those hurt during government-notified operations.

The government tried to say his operation did not count, but the court disagreed, reminding everyone that policies should be read as they're written.

This win is not just about Kumar; it sets a clear example for how veterans' rights should be protected.