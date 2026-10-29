Supreme Court orders war injury pension for Narendra Kumar
The Supreme Court has told the government to grant a war injury pension to Indian Army veteran Narendra Kumar, who developed rheumatoid arthritis while serving in Kargil.
After years of legal back-and-forth, the top court sided with Kumar, backing earlier decisions that recognized his right to this pension.
Court rules policy covers Operation Rakshak
Kumar served in Operation Rakshak and was discharged in 2013 with a disability pension.
He argued he deserved a war injury pension under a 2001 policy meant for those hurt during government-notified operations.
The government tried to say his operation did not count, but the court disagreed, reminding everyone that policies should be read as they're written.
This win is not just about Kumar; it sets a clear example for how veterans' rights should be protected.