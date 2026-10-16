Supreme Court orders West Bengal to give Mahua Moitra accommodation
The Supreme Court has told the West Bengal government to give Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accommodation at the Circuit House in Nadia.
Earlier, officials wanted MPs to give three to four days' notice before staying, something the court called "retaliatory."
Now, Moitra just needs to let them know one day ahead.
Mahua Moitra denied Krishnanagar Circuit House
Moitra went to court after she was denied a place at Krishnanagar Circuit House back in August, alleging eviction and harassment, from the Krishnanagar Circuit House, saying it was for political reasons.
The state argued the building was under maintenance, not blocked for her.
But CJI Surya Kant made it clear: she will have preferential right to stay, not because she is an MP but because she's representative of that constituency.
This decision is seen as a win for Moitra and puts pressure on the state government.