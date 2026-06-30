Supreme Court overturns 1971 spending caps, allows unlimited party spending
India
Big news from the Supreme Court: as of June 30, 2026, political parties can now spend as much as they want to support their candidates.
The court sided with the Republican campaign committee, saying old spending caps violated free speech.
This move overturns a rule that's been around since 1971.
Republicans's cash edge prompts warnings
With these limits gone, parties (especially Republicans, who have much more cash right now) can pour big money into races and back their favorite candidates even more.
Some justices and lawyers warned this could make it easier for donors to get around other campaign finance rules, so expect some heated debates about fairness and influence as election season heats up.