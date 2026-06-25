Supreme Court overturns conviction, 13-day silence not cruelty under 498A
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if a husband doesn't talk to his wife for 13 days, that's not automatically "cruelty" under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code.
The judges pointed out that short-term silence or disagreements in marriage aren't enough to count as mental cruelty unless there's solid evidence, like call records, to back it up.
Because the prosecution couldn't prove their case, the husband's conviction was overturned.
Court dismisses dowry and abetment charges
The court also said that missing WhatsApp messages or chats can't be used as definite proof of non-communication.
Allegations about dowry harassment and abetment of suicide were dismissed since there wasn't supporting evidence.
The husband's passport, which had been taken away after his conviction, will be returned.
This decision helps clarify what actually counts as "cruelty" under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code.