Supreme Court overturns conviction, 13-day silence not cruelty under 498A

Court dismisses dowry and abetment charges

The court also said that missing WhatsApp messages or chats can't be used as definite proof of non-communication.

Allegations about dowry harassment and abetment of suicide were dismissed since there wasn't supporting evidence.

The husband's passport, which had been taken away after his conviction, will be returned.

This decision helps clarify what actually counts as "cruelty" under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code.