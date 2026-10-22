Supreme Court pauses 19 Andhra Pradesh local body elections
Local body elections are happening across Andhra Pradesh, but voting in 19 municipalities has been put on hold after the Supreme Court stepped in.
These towns, spread over seven districts including Tirupati and YSR Kadapa, will have to wait a bit longer for their elections.
State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha confirmed the update on Wednesday.
YSR Congress Party challenges HC order
The pause comes after the YSR Congress Party challenged a High Court order that pushed for quick elections.
The State Election Commission said it's okay for the Election Commission to delay polls in some places if needed, but made it clear that elections should still happen as per constitutional rules.
Officials have also been told to keep things peaceful and not demand extra paperwork from candidates, just keeping it fair and simple for everyone involved.