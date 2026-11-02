Supreme Court permits Delhi-NCR crackers November 7-8 with 300m buffer
India
Planning to burst crackers this Diwali in Delhi-NCR?
The Supreme Court has given the green light, but only for two time slots: 6 to 7am and 8 to 10pm on November 7 and 8.
Plus, no crackers are allowed within 300 meters of hospitals, old-age homes, or notified silence zones.
Delhi restricts older vehicles and construction
Delhi's air quality takes a hit in winter, so the court wants everyone to stick to these timings instead of banning crackers completely.
The Delhi government is also stepping up: older vehicles are being restricted, and construction activity is limited to help keep the air cleaner for everyone.