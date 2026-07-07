Supreme Court permits wife access to husband's records in divorce India Jul 07, 2026

The Supreme Court just ruled that a woman can access her husband's hotel and call records as part of their divorce.

She claimed he stayed at a Jaipur hotel with another woman in April 2022.

Even though the hotel's CCTV footage was gone, the courts said she could see booking details, guest IDs, payments, and calls, just to help prove her side.