Supreme Court permits wife access to husband's records in divorce
India
The Supreme Court just ruled that a woman can access her husband's hotel and call records as part of their divorce.
She claimed he stayed at a Jaipur hotel with another woman in April 2022.
Even though the hotel's CCTV footage was gone, the courts said she could see booking details, guest IDs, payments, and calls, just to help prove her side.
Adultery non-criminal, still valid divorce ground
The courts pointed out that even though adultery isn't a crime anymore, it's still a valid reason for divorce under Indian law.
Family courts can look at more types of evidence than usual, like secretly recorded conversations or hotel records, if it helps clarify what really happened, while still respecting privacy as much as possible.