Supreme Court plea questions experience vetting of India's election commissioners
A new Supreme Court plea is challenging how India's Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners were picked.
The petitioner says the process didn't really check if these officials have enough experience in the management and conduct of elections, something the law actually requires.
Instead, it seems their general service records were considered, but not their election skills or integrity.
Petition flags 6 candidate shortlist
The petition also points out that only six candidates were shortlisted for two positions, even though the rules call for 10.
Plus, a Congress leader's request for detailed candidate profiles was reportedly ignored, raising more questions about transparency.
The plea asks for clearer rules so future appointments actually go to people with real election management experience.