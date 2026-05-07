Supreme Court probes Bihar police claim rats ate ₹10,000 evidence
India
The Supreme Court is looking into a strange situation in Bihar: police say rats ate ₹10,000 that was supposed to be evidence in a corruption case.
The money, seized back in 2019 and stored in the police malkhana/evidence room, apparently disappeared after rats got into the evidence room and chewed up the envelope.
Court suspends sentence, plans probe
The judges were surprised by this explanation and worried about how evidence is being handled, and how public money keeps going missing.
Because key evidence was gone, they suspended a 4-year sentence for a former child development program officer convicted of corruption.
Now, the court plans to dig deeper into how Bihar stores its evidence, since poor practices could mess up trials and waste more public funds.