Supreme Court protects journalist from arrest amid sexual assault allegation
India
The Supreme Court has told Delhi Police not to take coercive action against a journalist who accused a police officer of sexual assault during a protest.
While the court is checking whether an independent investigation is needed, the journalist cannot be arrested, and the court wants all findings shared directly with them.
Journalist alleges Vivek Bhagat sexual assault
The journalist says Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat sexually assaulted her at a protest calling for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.
Bhagat filed a complaint, and police later filed an FIR against the journalist and others.
The Supreme Court also talked about media protections.