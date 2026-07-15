Supreme Court pulls up Patna HC over 'grabbing breast' order 

During the hearing, senior Advocate Shobha Gupta had drawn the Supreme Court bench's attention to a recent judgment of the Patna High Court, telling the bench that this has been happening every now and then.

Justice Purnendu Singh of the Patna High Court had recently held that if a person removed the woman's salwar and pressed her chest, the acts would amount to the offense of outraging a woman's modesty and not constitute an attempt to rape.