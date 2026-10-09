Supreme Court quashes students' FIRs from 'Cockroach Janta Party' protest
The Supreme Court has scrapped FIRs filed against students who joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on July 20.
About 30,000 people showed up that day, demanding better education policies and the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The court had already set aside all FIRs from July 20-25, except those with criminal antecedents.
Surya Kant says quashing protects students
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the move was to spare young students from drawn-out legal hassles and protect their futures.
He pointed out that courts should be mindful of how these cases impact families, too.
The judges also mentioned a similar call they made for COVID-19 protest cases in Himachal Pradesh as a reason for their decision.
Plus, they dismissed a review petition challenging their use of Article 142 here, making it clear they wanted to ease things for student protesters.