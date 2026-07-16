Supreme Court questions CBSE 3rd language mandate for Class 9
The Supreme Court is not convinced about CBSE's move to suddenly make a third language mandatory for Class nine.
Justice BV Nagarathna called it an "avoidable academic pressure" and suggested it would make more sense to start this in Class six instead.
This came up while the court was hearing concerns from Tamil Nadu about language policies in schools.
CBSE eases Class 9 language rule
CBSE's May order got a lot of heat from parents and schools, who felt the sudden change was too much.
After the backlash, CBSE gave current Class nine students a break: they can keep their old language choices, and they must take a third language (an Indian language) this year, but it will only be checked internally and will not affect their Class 10 board results.
Justice BV Nagarathna rejects Hindi compulsion
Justice Nagarathna also made it clear: this policy does not mean everyone has to learn Hindi.
She responded with the question: "You don't want Hindi, but if it's Sanskrit, what is the issue?"