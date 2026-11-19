Supreme Court questions delay in finalizing MoP for judicial appointments
The Supreme Court wants to know why the government is taking so long to finalize the rules (called the MoP) for appointing judges.
This comes after NGO Loka Prahari filed a petition asking for more transparency: specifically, they want decisions by the Supreme Court collegium (the group that picks judges) to be open to public scrutiny under the RTI Act.
Loka Prahari seeks transparent judge appointments
Right now, judge appointments are recommended by a small group of top judges, and details aren't shared with the public.
Loka Prahari argues that letting people see how these decisions are made would build trust and make the process fairer.
The ongoing debate is really about making sure judicial appointments aren't just an insider's game but something everyone can understand.