Supreme Court questions FSSAI over front-of-pack sugar fat salt warnings
The Supreme Court has questioned India's food safety authority (FSSAI) over the pace of new front-of-pack labels that warn you when packaged foods are high in sugar, fat, or salt.
This comes after a petition by 3S and Our Health Society sought directions to implement mandatory front-of-package labeling on packaged foods.
FSSAI plans red hexagon warnings rollout
FSSAI now plans to roll out a red hexagon warning on unhealthy products, starting with approximately four months to issue and finalize the draft regulations, then a 60-day feedback window, and after notification a 365-day voluntary implementation period.
Plus, warnings about artificial sweeteners will move front and center.
The goal? Make it easier for you to spot what's really inside your snacks and help everyone make healthier choices at the store.