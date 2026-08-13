SC slams FSSAI's reluctance to label unhealthy food
What's the story
The Supreme Court has questioned the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over its hesitation to introduce front-of-pack warning labels on packaged foods high in sugar, salt, and saturated fat. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan was hearing a case where they had earlier asked the FSSAI to consider such labeling for public health. Today, the court noted that the FSSAI's reluctance appeared to be influenced by corporate pressure.
Court
'Taking the court for a toss?'
The bench asked if the FSSAI was bowing to corporate entities involved in food manufacture.
"Are you taking the court for a toss?...There is immense pressure at the end of all these corporate houses on you. And you are succumbing to that pressure! We are doing this in public interest....We are not doing it for ourselves. Why are you not abiding by our order? Will you do it on your own or should we pass an order?" the bench remarked.
Public health concern
'Don't want people to remain healthy?': SC
The court was also unimpressed with arguments that many Indian foods like namkeens would be labeled as high in fat, sugar, or salt if such warning labels were introduced.
"You don't want people...to remain healthy? More particularly, growing children?" the court asked.
The judges clarified they weren't against any specific product but wanted consumers to be aware of what they're consuming.
"In this country, how many people can afford dry fruits?...how many children buy Kurkure? That makes all the difference."
Global comparison
Court dismisses the government's stance
The court also questioned the government's stance that the standards applicable to India should be different from international food labeling standards.
"We do not approve the stance of the Union...that it's not possible to match the international standards, more particularly developed countries. Should India remain...an undeveloped country? That's the question we are putting forward for the Union to consider. The world should know that India is concerned about the health of its citizens and, more particularly, children," the court said.
Deadline set
Court gives FSSAI, central government 2 weeks to decide
The court has given the FSSAI and central government two weeks to finalize their decision on this matter.
It warned that if they continue to delay, it may have to pass an order for implementation.
"If the Union does it on its own, well and good; otherwise we will proceed to pass further directions. We grant two weeks time to place the final decision on record," the court said.