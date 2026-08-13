SC slams FSSAI's reluctance to label unhealthy food

The bench asked if the FSSAI was bowing to corporate entities involved in food manufacture.

"Are you taking the court for a toss?...There is immense pressure at the end of all these corporate houses on you. And you are succumbing to that pressure! We are doing this in public interest....We are not doing it for ourselves. Why are you not abiding by our order? Will you do it on your own or should we pass an order?" the bench remarked.