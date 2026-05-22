Supreme Court questions reservation for children of IAS officer parents

Justice BV Nagarathna criticizes repeat reservations

The judges pointed out that some families keep asking for reservation even after they've moved up economically and socially.

Justice BV Nagarathna said, "The parents of students are in good jobs, getting good income, and the children want reservation again. See, they should get out of reservation,"

The court emphasized that reservations should help those who actually need support—not those who've already benefited from it.