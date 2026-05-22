Supreme Court questions reservation for children of IAS officer parents
The Supreme Court just raised a big question: Should reservation benefits go to children whose parents are already IAS officers and well-off?
In a recent case, the bench wondered aloud, "If both parents are IAS officers, why seek reservation?"
This has sparked fresh conversations about who truly needs these benefits and whether eligibility rules should change.
Justice BV Nagarathna criticizes repeat reservations
The judges pointed out that some families keep asking for reservation even after they've moved up economically and socially.
Justice BV Nagarathna said, "The parents of students are in good jobs, getting good income, and the children want reservation again. See, they should get out of reservation,"
The court emphasized that reservations should help those who actually need support—not those who've already benefited from it.