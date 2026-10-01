Supreme Court questions UP police over 'unknown' FIR, missing names
The Supreme Court has openly questioned the Uttar Pradesh police's handling of a criminal case.
Even though the complainant said she caught the suspect and handed him to police, the first information report (FIR) was filed against "unknown" persons.
Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva pointed out oddities like missing names in paperwork and confusion over a seized motorcycle.
SC seeks explanation, hints CBI probe
Saying, the court asked the officer to explain these gaps, especially why the rider's name was omitted from the FIR despite his alleged apprehension on the spot and why his name was subsequently introduced during the investigation.
The bench also hinted that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe might be needed if things aren't cleared up, making it clear they expect more honesty and thoroughness from law enforcement.