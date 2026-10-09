Supreme Court reaffirms peaceful protest right despite Delhi security measures
The Supreme Court just reaffirmed that peaceful protest is a basic right, even as Delhi faces tight security before a big demonstration on October 10 calling for the chief election commissioner's resignation.
Top lawyers like Kapil Sibal flagged concerns about heavy barricades making it tough to move around the city.
Justice Bagchi stresses permission, service access
Justice Joymalya Bagchi reminded everyone that while people have the right to gather and speak up, getting official permission is still important.
The court questioned if all the police measures were really needed and pointed out how the lawyers said things like train cancelations and internet shutdowns can disrupt daily life.
The judges stressed that protecting protest rights shouldn't mean blocking access to essential services or everyday routines.