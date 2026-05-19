Supreme Court reaffirms stray dog removal, bars returning sterilized dogs

High courts to monitor compliance

States have been warned that ignoring this order could hurt public welfare and city life.

To tackle the issue, every district must set up animal birth control centers with trained staff for sterilization and vaccination drives.

Wider access to anti-rabies medicines is now required, and contempt proceedings, disciplinary proceedings, and tortious liability will follow for non-compliance, but those implementing the court's directions are protected unless malafide or illegality is writ large.

High courts will check progress, with updates due in November 2026.