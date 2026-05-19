Supreme Court reaffirms stray dog removal, bars returning sterilized dogs
The Supreme Court has reaffirmed its decision to remove stray dogs from places like schools, hospitals, and transport hubs, saying safety comes first after repeated dog-bite incidents.
The court also ruled that even sterilized dogs can't be sent back into these areas.
High courts to monitor compliance
States have been warned that ignoring this order could hurt public welfare and city life.
To tackle the issue, every district must set up animal birth control centers with trained staff for sterilization and vaccination drives.
Wider access to anti-rabies medicines is now required, and contempt proceedings, disciplinary proceedings, and tortious liability will follow for non-compliance, but those implementing the court's directions are protected unless malafide or illegality is writ large.
High courts will check progress, with updates due in November 2026.