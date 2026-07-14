Supreme Court rebukes Patna High Court over salwar removal ruling

The Supreme Court directed that all courts follow the handbook, and that states instruct police stations to use the handbooks when registering FIRs and filing charge sheets.

The Patna High Court had overturned the studio owner's conviction for attempted rape, saying his actions were only "outraging a woman's modesty" under Section 354 of the IPC, mainly because there was no medical evidence or proof of intent.

The case relied mostly on survivor and family testimonies, but the investigating officer wasn't examined during trial.