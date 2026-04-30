Supreme Court reconsiders Kerala's Sabarimala ban on women aged 10-50
The Supreme Court is back to debating whether women aged 10-50 should be allowed into Kerala's Sabarimala temple.
Indira Jaising, speaking for the petitioners, called the ban unfair and said it blocks women's right to practice their faith.
She shared, "And that Sabarimala, you are keeping me, I am also a shabari. You are keeping me out. That is the end of the story." referencing a devoted figure from Hindu mythology.
Court weighs religion and gender equality
This case is about more than just one temple: it's testing how India balances religious traditions with gender equality.
The court is reviewing if its 2018 decision (which let women enter) fits with constitutional rights that protect both religious freedom and equality.
The court reminded everyone that India's strength is its diversity, and that the Constitution was built to protect it as society changes.