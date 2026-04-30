Supreme Court reconsiders Kerala's Sabarimala ban on women aged 10-50 India Apr 30, 2026

The Supreme Court is back to debating whether women aged 10-50 should be allowed into Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

Indira Jaising, speaking for the petitioners, called the ban unfair and said it blocks women's right to practice their faith.

She shared, "And that Sabarimala, you are keeping me, I am also a shabari. You are keeping me out. That is the end of the story." referencing a devoted figure from Hindu mythology.