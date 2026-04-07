Supreme Court reconsiders Sabarimala entry rules for women aged 10-55 India Apr 07, 2026

The Supreme Court is taking another look at whether women, especially those aged 10 to 55, should be allowed into Kerala's famous Sabarimala temple.

This case isn't just about one temple; it's about whether religious places can legally keep women out based on age or menstruation.

Justice Nagarathna even compared this exclusion to untouchability, which is banned by the Constitution.