Supreme Court reconsiders Sabarimala entry rules for women aged 10-55
India
The Supreme Court is taking another look at whether women, especially those aged 10 to 55, should be allowed into Kerala's famous Sabarimala temple.
This case isn't just about one temple; it's about whether religious places can legally keep women out based on age or menstruation.
Justice Nagarathna even compared this exclusion to untouchability, which is banned by the Constitution.
Precedent for women's access across faiths
What the court decides could set a big precedent for women's rights in religious spaces across India — not just in Hindu temples, but also for Muslim and Parsi women facing similar restrictions.
The hearing will help define where personal freedom ends and group traditions begin, making it a landmark moment for equality in faith spaces.