Supreme Court reexamines gender bans at Sabarimala under Article 25 India May 12, 2026

The Supreme Court is back to hearing big questions about gender discrimination at places of worship, with the Sabarimala temple in focus.

Led by Justice Surya Kant, the bench is digging into whether traditions that bar women from entering certain temples can stand, especially when Article 25 promises freedom of religion.

The judges are also discussing practices like female genital mutilation: Justice Amanullah called it a "This is pure and pure aberration to a normal physical anatomy" and senior advocate Sidharth Luthra submitted that it is harmful for minors.