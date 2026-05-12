Supreme Court reexamines gender bans at Sabarimala under Article 25
The Supreme Court is back to hearing big questions about gender discrimination at places of worship, with the Sabarimala temple in focus.
Led by Justice Surya Kant, the bench is digging into whether traditions that bar women from entering certain temples can stand, especially when Article 25 promises freedom of religion.
The judges are also discussing practices like female genital mutilation: Justice Amanullah called it a "This is pure and pure aberration to a normal physical anatomy" and senior advocate Sidharth Luthra submitted that it is harmful for minors.
Court hears 7 constitutional questions
The court is tackling seven major constitutional questions, like what "morality" means under religious freedom laws and who gets to challenge these practices—can outsiders file cases or only insiders?
This all comes after years of heated debate. The current hearings aim to finally clear up where India stands on equality and tradition in religious spaces.