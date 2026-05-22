Supreme Court refers Umar Khalid's UAPA bail to larger bench
India
Big update: The Supreme Court is taking another look at its decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid, who has been in custody over the Delhi riots conspiracy.
On May 22, 2026, the court referred the bail issue under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to a larger bench, hoping to clear up mixed rulings about bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Umar Khalid arrested on UAPA charges
Khalid was arrested for allegedly plotting the riots and charged with UAPA offenses. He has asked for bail but has not been released.
Now, the court wants to set clearer rules for granting bail in cases like his, so this could shape how future UAPA cases are handled, especially when national security is involved.