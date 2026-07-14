Supreme Court refrains from restoring status quo at Bhojshala-Kamal Maula
The Supreme Court has refrained from restoring the previous arrangement (status quo ante) and did not allow Friday prayers at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque site.
This move comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the location a temple and banned Friday namaaz.
The court made it clear it is not bringing back old practices right now, saying the issue is "very sensitive" and needs careful handling.
India summons Iran deputy envoy, protests
While the court tries to keep things calm between communities, India also summoned Iran's deputy envoy today after attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz left one Indian sailor dead and 10 injured.
The government strongly protested and called for these incidents to stop, as this route is crucial for global shipping and safety concerns are rising.