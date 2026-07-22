Supreme Court refuses CJP plea to probe Jantar Mantar violence
India
The Supreme Court has dismissed a student group's request to investigate alleged police violence during protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) students were protesting exam irregularities, but the top court said, "Don't waste our time and yours," and refused to review their video evidence.
Delhi students demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
On July 20, thousands of students marched in Delhi, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over ongoing exam issues.
Things turned tense when police used batons to break up the crowd as they moved toward Parliament.
CJP called the response "shameful," saying honest students raising real concerns were met with force instead of answers.