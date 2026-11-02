Supreme Court refuses new probe into Ram Temple donation irregularities
The Supreme Court has decided not to order a new investigation into alleged financial irregularities by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages donations for the Ram Temple.
Since a charge sheet is already filed against employees accused of stealing donation money, the court felt another probe wasn't needed.
Petitioners can still assist the trial court because it's a matter of public interest.
CCTV reveals 105 donation thefts
Concerns were raised after CCTV footage revealed 105 incidents of theft of donations during donation counting.
Petitioners had pushed for a forensic audit and better accountability, and the court agreed that transparency matters, especially with something as important as temple donations.
But for now, the main trial will go ahead, with petitioners able to assist the court in court.