The Supreme Court has not put the relocation of the Central Secretariat Library (CSL) on hold, referring the matter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for placing before an appropriate bench, while the Centre's undertaking that no books would be removed until the next hearing was continued.

The library, home to a massive 850,000-book collection, was left out of an earlier report on plans for the new Central Vista project, raising big questions about its future.