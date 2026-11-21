Supreme Court refuses stay, refers CSL matter to Surya Kant
The Supreme Court has not put the relocation of the Central Secretariat Library (CSL) on hold, referring the matter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for placing before an appropriate bench, while the Centre's undertaking that no books would be removed until the next hearing was continued.
The library, home to a massive 850,000-book collection, was left out of an earlier report on plans for the new Central Vista project, raising big questions about its future.
Center: CSL books stay until hearing
For now, the government says none of CSL's books will be moved until the next hearing.
There's a plan to give approximately 5,583 square meters in Kartavya Bhawan-4, earmarked for the permanent accommodation of CSL and the Tulsi Sadar Library (TSL), by December 2028.
Also, it turns out that books currently stored at R.K. Puram actually belong to an old library called Tulsi Sadar, clearing up some confusion about where everything belongs.