Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Madras HC micro-nanoplastics warnings
India
Big update: India's Supreme Court refused to interfere with a Madras High Court order directing that all plastic or PET bottles and packaging for water, salt, and sugar must have warning labels about possible micro- and nanoplastics inside.
The judges say these warnings are meant to help people understand the risks of plastics and encourage everyone to think twice before using them.
FSSAI to ensure micro-nanoplastics warnings
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been told to make sure these warnings show up in bold red letters, clearly saying products this water may contain micro/nano plastics.
This move comes after some industry groups worried about causing panic, but the courts made it clear: people deserve to know what's in their food and drinks.