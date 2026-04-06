Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Madras HC micro-nanoplastics warnings India Apr 06, 2026

Big update: India's Supreme Court refused to interfere with a Madras High Court order directing that all plastic or PET bottles and packaging for water, salt, and sugar must have warning labels about possible micro- and nanoplastics inside.

The judges say these warnings are meant to help people understand the risks of plastics and encourage everyone to think twice before using them.