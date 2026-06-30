Supreme Court rejects Faizabad Bar resolution in Ram temple embezzlement
India
The Supreme Court shot down the Faizabad Bar Association's move to stop lawyers from representing people accused in the Ram Temple embezzlement case,
with the source describing the resolution as transgressing a 2010 Supreme Court precedent that declared such resolutions "wholly illegal."
Court cites Article 22(1) rights
The court stressed that every arrested person has the right to consult and be defended by a lawyer of their choice (thanks to Article 22(1) of the Constitution).
Blocking someone from getting legal help isn't just unfair: it goes against professional ethics and our legal traditions.
The judges even pointed out examples like Atticus Finch from To Kill a Mockingbird to show what real professional courage looks like.