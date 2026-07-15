Supreme Court rejects NTA NEET-UG retest challenge, allows petitioner participation
India
The Supreme Court has turned down a petition challenging the NTA's decision to cancel the May 3 NEET-UG 2026 exam and hold a retest.
Since the nationwide re-exam already happened on June 21, the judges said there was nothing left to argue.
Still, they let the petitioner join future discussions about improving how exams are run.
Dr. Mangala Kohli calls retest unfair
Dr. Mangala Kohli, former Assistant Director General of Health Services (DGHS), who filed the plea, felt it was unfair for nearly 2.2 million students, most of whom were not involved in any paper leak, to redo the test.
She argued that problems were limited to specific centers and called for smarter solutions like encrypted question papers, biometric checks, and AI monitoring instead of a blanket retest.