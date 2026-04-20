Supreme Court rejects probe into alleged West Bengal voter additions

Election Commission to prepare extra list

The electoral roll is still being updated, with some appeals over name deletions pending.

The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to prepare an extra list for those who win their appeals by April 21 or April 27.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court set up 19 tribunals to handle disputes about names being removed.

All this comes as West Bengal gears up for assembly elections on April 23 and 29, with results out May 4, so there's a big push to keep things fair.