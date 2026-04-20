Supreme Court rejects probe into alleged West Bengal voter additions
The Supreme Court has turned down a request to investigate claims that 500,000 to 700,000 voters were allegedly added to West Bengal's voter list.
Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy argued that these names were added using Form 6, possibly after the deadline, but Chief Justice Surya Kant said there wasn't enough solid evidence and the court wouldn't go on a "fishing inquiry."
Election Commission to prepare extra list
The electoral roll is still being updated, with some appeals over name deletions pending.
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to prepare an extra list for those who win their appeals by April 21 or April 27.
Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court set up 19 tribunals to handle disputes about names being removed.
All this comes as West Bengal gears up for assembly elections on April 23 and 29, with results out May 4, so there's a big push to keep things fair.