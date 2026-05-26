Supreme Court reviews 2017 wetland rules after Ravindra Sinha challenge

Petitioners warn India's Ramsar-listed wetlands threatened

Petitioners are worried that nearly half of India's Ramsar-listed wetlands could lose protection because the 2017 rules exclude water bodies used for things like irrigation or recreation.

They also point out that switching from the older 2010 framework removed key protections, narrowed definitions, and pointed to the National Wetland Atlas (2011) and ISRO's National Wetland Inventory and Assessment, which classify natural and artificial wetlands together as part of a unified ecological continuum.