Supreme Court reviews 2018 Sabarimala decision on state intervention

Bench examines Articles 25 and 26

The judges discussed how Articles 25 and 26 protect religious freedom, but also when social reforms are needed.

Senior lawyer Gopal Subramaniam said state action should only happen for real social change, not just to interfere with beliefs.

Justice Nagarathna pointed out that banning harmful practices like Sati is justified, but also stressed that court decisions need to be final so cases do not drag on forever.