Supreme Court reviews 2018 Sabarimala decision on state intervention
India
The Supreme Court is taking a fresh look at how much the government should step into religious matters.
Led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the nine-judge bench talked about treating each case individually, this time focusing on the 2018 Sabarimala decision that let women of all ages enter the temple.
Bench examines Articles 25 and 26
The judges discussed how Articles 25 and 26 protect religious freedom, but also when social reforms are needed.
Senior lawyer Gopal Subramaniam said state action should only happen for real social change, not just to interfere with beliefs.
Justice Nagarathna pointed out that banning harmful practices like Sati is justified, but also stressed that court decisions need to be final so cases do not drag on forever.