Supreme Court reviews Sabarimala ban on women 10-50, seeking balance
India
The Supreme Court is taking a closer look at whether banning women aged 10 to 50 from entering Sabarimala temple is fair.
Led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the court says it can review religious practices if they clash with women's rights, and wants to find a balance between tradition and equality.
Government defends Sabarimala ban, court disagrees
The government argues the ban isn't about discrimination but about respecting Lord Ayyappa's tradition as eternal celibate.
The court disagreed that religion is above legal review, mentioning practices like witchcraft and sati as examples in its discussion.
The final verdict could have a big impact on women's rights and religious freedom across India, so everyone's watching for what happens next.