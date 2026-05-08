Supreme Court revisiting Sabarimala warns judicial overreach could destabilize faith

Bench flags Dawoodi Bohra excommunication, FGM

The judges also discussed controversial practices in the Dawoodi Bohra community, like excommunication (which can cut people off from jobs and social life) and female genital mutilation (FGM), raising concerns about health and basic rights.

The court cautioned against using "constitutional morality" as a catch-all reason to strike down traditions, with Justice Bagchi noting it shouldn't be used to "read into Article 26 and not be the correct way of construing the provision."

More arguments are set for next week.