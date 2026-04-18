Supreme Court revisits 2018 Sabarimala ruling on women's temple entry India Apr 18, 2026

The Supreme Court is once again looking at its 2018 decision that allowed women of all ages into Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

A nine-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, is weighing big questions about religious freedom and whether courts should decide what counts as essential to a religion.

In court, one side argued that traditions like idol worship shouldn't be questioned by judges, while the other said it's tough to judge faith with legal tests.