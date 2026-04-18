Supreme Court revisits 2018 Sabarimala ruling on women's temple entry
The Supreme Court is once again looking at its 2018 decision that allowed women of all ages into Kerala's Sabarimala temple.
A nine-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, is weighing big questions about religious freedom and whether courts should decide what counts as essential to a religion.
In court, one side argued that traditions like idol worship shouldn't be questioned by judges, while the other said it's tough to judge faith with legal tests.
Court decision could reshape India's equality
Back in 2018, the court lifted age restrictions on women entering Sabarimala, calling it a win for gender equality.
But many devotees' beliefs about the temple deity mean some traditions should stay.
What the court decides now could shape how India balances religious rights and equality, not just at Sabarimala but in other places of worship too.