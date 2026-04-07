Supreme Court revisits 2018 Sabarimala verdict on faith and equality
The Supreme Court is taking another look at its big 2018 decision that let women of menstruating age enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple.
A nine-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and including Justice B.V. Nagarathna, is now weighing how much social customs should influence religious freedom in India, a move that could shape future debates on faith and equality.
Justice Nagarathna warns, Center prefers lawmakers
Justice Nagarathna pointed out that not every tradition counts as an essential religious practice, saying some social evils shouldn't be disguised as faith.
Meanwhile, the Center wants reforms to come from lawmakers, not judges, arguing that scholars should interpret religion, not courts.
The big question: How should India balance constitutional rights with long-standing beliefs?