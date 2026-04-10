Supreme Court revisits Sabarimala case as Center urges public morality India Apr 10, 2026

The Supreme Court is revisiting the big Sabarimala debate: should women be allowed into the famous Kerala temple?

Wrapping up its arguments, the government said decisions about faith should reflect public morality, not just tradition.

It also pointed out how tricky it is to judge what counts as an essential religious practice in such a diverse country.