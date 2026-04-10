Supreme Court revisits Sabarimala case as Center urges public morality
India
The Supreme Court is revisiting the big Sabarimala debate: should women be allowed into the famous Kerala temple?
Wrapping up its arguments, the government said decisions about faith should reflect public morality, not just tradition.
It also pointed out how tricky it is to judge what counts as an essential religious practice in such a diverse country.
Center seeks limits on religious rights
The Center argued that while religious groups have certain rights, there need to be limits to avoid social conflict.
It urged the court to interpret constitutional rights in a way that fits India's unique culture, not just copy Western ideas.
For now, everyone's waiting on the Supreme Court's next move in this landmark case.