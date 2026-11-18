Supreme Court rules 24-hour detention clock starts when liberty restricted
The Supreme Court just cleared up a big question: the 24-hour limit for holding someone without a magistrate's approval starts the moment their freedom is restricted, not when they're formally arrested.
This means as soon as someone's liberty is taken away, the legal clock begins ticking.
The decision, made by Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar on November 5, 2026, aims to prevent unnecessary delays and keep things fair.
Ruling strengthens protections against arbitrary detention
This ruling really strengthens protections against arbitrary detention.
By making sure authorities can't delay presenting detainees before a magistrate, it puts an extra layer of accountability in place.
Bottom line: if you're ever detained, your right to see a judge quickly just got clearer and stronger under the Constitution.