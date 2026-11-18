The Supreme Court just cleared up a big question: the 24-hour limit for holding someone without a magistrate's approval starts the moment their freedom is restricted, not when they're formally arrested.

This means as soon as someone's liberty is taken away, the legal clock begins ticking.

The decision, made by Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar on November 5, 2026, aims to prevent unnecessary delays and keep things fair.