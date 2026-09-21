Supreme Court rules arrests without written reasons violate Article 21
India
Big update from the Supreme Court: if someone is arrested and not told, right away and in writing, why they are being picked up, that arrest is illegal under Article 21 of the Constitution.
The court wants reasons given in a language the person understands, making sure everyone knows their rights from the start.
SC bars re-arrest without magistrate approval
If someone is let go because police did not follow proper procedure, they cannot just be re-arrested without a magistrate's OK.
The Supreme Court says violating these rules could mean immediate release and even compensation for wrongful detention.
This decision overturns an earlier High Court ruling and really doubles down on protecting individual rights during arrests.