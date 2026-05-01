Supreme Court rules Indian Railways must pay open access surcharges
India
Indian Railways will soon have to pay more for electricity, thanks to a recent Supreme Court decision.
The court said Railways is just like any other power consumer, so it has to pay extra surcharges when buying electricity through open access with no special exemptions.
Court orders discoms to calculate dues
Railways had argued for an exemption, claiming it distributes power across its network, but the court clarified that it only buys power for itself.
This all started when Railways tried to buy 100 MW of power in Maharashtra and was denied.
Earlier, a regulator sided with Railways, but that was overturned, and now the Supreme Court has told state distribution companies to calculate what is owed.