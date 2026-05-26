Supreme Court rules resignation cannot halt Tamil Nadu AIADMK disqualifications
The Supreme Court has made it clear: if a lawmaker resigns, it doesn't stop disqualification proceedings against them.
This reminder comes up as four AIADMK MLAs in Tamil Nadu resigned while facing petitions for supporting the rival TVK party during a confidence vote.
The court's earlier 2019 ruling backs this up, showing that resignation isn't a quick escape from trouble.
Assembly speaker limited to verifying resignations
The speaker's job is just to check if resignations are genuine and voluntary, not to dig into motives.
If someone gets disqualified for switching sides, they can't hold ministerial or political office unless re-elected.
Meanwhile, AIADMK wants the speaker to reverse accepting these resignations and actually rule on the disqualification cases.
The court also notes that decisions like these can be challenged in court, so it's not necessarily the end of the story.