Supreme Court rules resignation cannot halt Tamil Nadu AIADMK disqualifications

Assembly speaker limited to verifying resignations

The speaker's job is just to check if resignations are genuine and voluntary, not to dig into motives.

If someone gets disqualified for switching sides, they can't hold ministerial or political office unless re-elected.

Meanwhile, AIADMK wants the speaker to reverse accepting these resignations and actually rule on the disqualification cases.

The court also notes that decisions like these can be challenged in court, so it's not necessarily the end of the story.