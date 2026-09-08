SC may examine building safety issues pan-India after Delhi collapse
What's the story
The Supreme Court is considering examining building safety issues on a pan-India basis after the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi. The incident, which occurred on September 6, resulted in the deaths of seven people. A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan said it is mulling over transferring the case from Delhi High Court to itself for further examination.
Safety audits
Amicus curiae supports plea for safety audits
"We already have something in mind. It has to be on a pan India basis. We may get it (petition before Delhi High Court) transferred here," the bench said.
The development comes after a plea was mentioned by Amicus Curiae Ajit Kumar Sinha seeking an urgent hearing on the matter.
The plea seeks urgent directions for inspections and safety audits of private paying guest accommodations, hostels, and other student housing facilities across Delhi.
The case will be heard on Friday.
Case transfer
Solicitor General Mehta backs apex court's intervention
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that a similar case is pending before the Delhi High Court and suggested transferring it to the apex court.
"It is a horrific incident....A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court. We can file a transfer petition but I am pointing out the order that was passed," Mehta said.
However, Justice Amanullah pointed out that the issues in the PIL overlap with the ongoing matter in SC regarding building violations.
Safety concerns
SC's previous order
In July, the court had raised concerns over city authorities' failure to act against unauthorized and potentially dangerous buildings after the collapse of a building in Saket and the fire at the Malviya Nagar hotel.
The court ordered a time-bound ground survey of Saket, Malviya Nagar, and Lajpat Nagar by a team consisting of IIT Delhi academics, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, and the Amicus Curiae, as well as action-taken reports from authorities.
Upcoming hearing
Satya Niketan was not included in inspection exercise previously ordered
However, the amicus has pointed out that Satya Niketan was not included in the inspection exercise previously ordered by the SC.
Sinha consequently proposed that the inspection operation be expanded to include PG lodgings, private hostels, and similar student accommodation institutions around Delhi.
The proposed inspection would look at sanctioned building plans, actual construction and the number of floors, basement construction and alterations, permissible land use, structural safety, fire-safety compliance, and whether the premises are in dangerous or ruinous condition.