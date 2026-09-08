SC may examine building safety issues pan-India after Delhi collapse

"We already have something in mind. It has to be on a pan India basis. We may get it (petition before Delhi High Court) transferred here," the bench said.

The development comes after a plea was mentioned by Amicus Curiae Ajit Kumar Sinha seeking an urgent hearing on the matter.

The plea seeks urgent directions for inspections and safety audits of private paying guest accommodations, hostels, and other student housing facilities across Delhi.

The case will be heard on Friday.