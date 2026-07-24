Supreme Court says Delhi teaching ads shut out transgender applicants
India
The Supreme Court called out the Delhi government for job ads that only list "male" or "female" teaching posts, saying this shuts out transgender applicants and raising concerns under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.
The case was brought by Jane Kaushik, a transgender woman, who argued that just adding a "third gender" option online isn't enough if the actual vacancies still exclude people like her.
Court presses Delhi on transgender hiring
The court asked Delhi officials to explain how they'll make hiring truly inclusive for transgender candidates, not just tweak forms.
While the government says anyone can now register on its portal, it admits real change (like reservations) needs new laws.