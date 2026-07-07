Supreme Court says gag order risks free speech, DMK withdraws
India
The DMK withdrew its request after the Supreme Court indicated that a gag order could infringe on free speech, and suggested the DMK respond through open debate instead.
CBI names several TVK leaders accused
The stampede at a TVK rally last September left 41 people dead and 142 injured, leading to a CBI investigation with several TVK leaders named as accused.
The DMK also tried to block Chief Minister Vijay's upcoming visit to meet victims' families, but the court said there was no issue since he is not accused in the case.