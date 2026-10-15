Supreme Court scraps Andhra BC reservations over 50% cap breach
India
The Supreme Court has backed a High Court decision to scrap Andhra Pradesh's plan to raise BC reservations to 34% in rural local bodies and 33.33% in urban local bodies, saying it broke the 50% reservation cap.
This move hits hard at Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's big election promise from 2024.
NDA pledges 34%-40% BC election tickets
The court said Andhra Pradesh's proposal didn't pass its "triple test": it lacked solid data, clear local allocation, and went over the legal limit.
After the ruling, the NDA coalition announced that it would still give 34% to 40% of election tickets to BC candidates.
Meanwhile, critics like the YSR Congress Party are questioning if enough is being done to protect BC rights.