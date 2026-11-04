Supreme Court seeks Center reply on anti-CEC Diwali Ramlila protests
India
The Supreme Court has asked the Center to respond after traders' groups raised concerns about anti-CEC protests at Ramlila Maidan during Diwali.
Traders say these protests could seriously hurt their business during the festival rush.
The court made it clear that while protesting is a right, it shouldn't take over public spaces all the time, especially when others need them too.
The court highlighted that protests should have set timings so everyone, from farmers, journalists, and local shop owners, can use public spaces fairly.
This case is really about finding a balance between people's right to speak up and making sure festivals like Diwali aren't disrupted for those trying to earn a living.